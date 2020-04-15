Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Martin Short & Andrea Martin Hold Virtual ‘SCTV’ Reunion

“Stars in the House” continues to gather together stars for a good cause, raising money for The Actors Fund, which is needed more than ever now that Broadway’s gone dark during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest edition of the show, hosted by SiriusXM’s Seth Rudetsky and Josh Wesley, delivered a real treat: a bona fide “SCTV” reunion, with cast members Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Andrea Marin and Martin Short reuniting virtually.

The stars of the beloved Canadian sketch comedy series chat for nearly 90 minutes, sharing reminiscences of their own experiences working in New York theatre, and the affection they all still have for each other is palpable, even though they’re physically separated.

Among the highlights: Levy relating an anecdote about how they all appeared together in the Toronto production of “Godspell”, an audition for a musical that’s hilariously interrupted by Martin belting out a Broadway show tune as only she can.

Meanwhile, Short also discussed the origins of some of his most famous “SCTV” characters, revealing that Ed Grimley first appeared onstage at Second City, while his impression of former North York major Mel Lastman evolved into showbiz albino Jackie Rogers Jr.

Fans can enjoy the entire extended conversation in the video above.