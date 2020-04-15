Mario Lopez & Elizabeth Berkley Return To Bayside In New ‘Saved By The Bell’ Promo

“Saved By the Bell” is making a comeback, and fans can expect a very different tone in the updated revival for NBC’s upcoming Peacock streaming service.

In a new promo, OG “Saved By the Bell” stars Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley reprise their roles as, respectively, A.C. Slater and Jesse Spano.

“Remember how much fun high school used to be,” says a wistful Slater to Jesse, who responds, “Can you believe that was like 30 years ago?”

High school is no longer much fun for Slater, however. “You’re a gym teacher and I saw you eating soup in your car,” a student tells him.

In one scene, the Bayside gym teacher is reprimanding two current students while taking a stroll down memory lane. “When I was in high school, I constantly used to fight with my best friend over a hot girl,” he tells the boys. “That was actually your dad,” he tells a blonde-haired teen. “Over your mom.”

He continues: “I just found another girl I really liked and I started hooking up with her instead. Wait,” he tells the other boy. “That was your mom.”

No premiere date has yet been set; production on the new series had to be halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Entertainment Weekly reports that Peacock is hopeful that “Saved By the Bell” can still premiere sometime in 2020 as planned.