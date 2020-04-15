Michael Che Pays One Month Of Rent For 160 Tenants In Housing Project Where His Late Grandmother Lived

Michael Che is giving back during the coronavirus crisis.

The “Saturday Night Live” star took to Instagram Wednesday in order to reveal that he paid the April rent for all 160 residents of a New York City housing project where his grandmother lived.

Che’s grandmother, he revealed in an earlier Instagram post (which he’s since deleted), passed away last week due to complications of COVID-19.

“It’s crazy to me that residents of public housing are still expected to pay their rent when so many New Yorkers can’t offer much help by myself. But in the spirit of my late grandmother, I’m paying one month’s rent for all 160 apartments in NYCHA building she lived in.”

He added: “I know that’s just a drop in the bucket. So I really hope the city has a better plan for debt forgiveness for all the people in public housing AT THE VERY LEAST.”

On last weekend’s first-ever remotely produced episode of “Saturday Night Live”, Che paid tribute to his late grandmother.

“As you know, Colin, I lost my grandmother this week,” he told fellow “Weekend Update” anchor Colin Jost.

“And coming back to work really made me feel better, especially with you,” he added, telling Jost his grandmother would have wanted the pair to engage in a “joke swap,” insisting that was her “favourite part of the show.”

After it was over, Che joked to Jost, “My grandmother has never seen this show. I just wanted you to do that.”

