‘Survivor: Winners at War’: Jeremy, Sarah And Kim All Make Major Moves After Jeff Probst’s ‘Historic’ Reveal

Jeff Probst made a “historic” announcement on Wednesday night’s episode of “Survivor: Winners at War” — and it may have inspired the castaways to make major moves of their own.

This week’s episode ushered in the waterworks, as Jeff reunited the cast with their families. Tony, Jeremy, Kim, and Tyson all broke down at the sight of their kids, and as a special reward, Jeff revealed that for the first time ever, there would be no Loved One Challenge. “Everyone goes back to camp!” he announced, as happy tears streamed down their faces. No one would have to compete to spend precious time with their families — not even those on the Edge of Extinction.

Spotting a boat in the distance, Boston Rob braced himself for bad news. “I hope it’s something good and not something bad,” he said as Ethan approached to investigate.

“It’s something bad,” Ethan insisted. “It’s the Edge of Extinction.”

However, Natalie soon got a sight of her family and signaled to the rest of the group that it was something good — very good. While they didn’t enjoy a hearty feast with their loved ones like the players still in the game did, the Edge of Extinction crew couldn’t have been happier. (They sweetly gave Jeff a big bear hug after tribal council to show their appreciation.)

With renewed hope, the castaways got ready for their Immunity Challenge, where Tony came out on top. “I am so happy. This is more powerful than any hidden immunity idol, and when you have the power, people come to you,” he raved. And people did come to him. Tony’s Cops R Us alliance member, Sarah, tried to convince him they should vote out Kim, but he had his sights set on Jeremy.

Unfortunately for Tony (but fortunately for us — because WHAT AN EPISODE), Jeremy had an advantage, and used it at tribal council. Sarah also used her advantage, and Kim used her immunity idol. Here’s how it went down.

After the usual whispering and talk of strategy, Jeff asked the group if they were ready to vote. There was silence, until Jeremy and Sarah interrupted Jeff at the same time. “Ladies first,” Jeremy told Sarah — who then refused to speak.

“It’s time to vote,” Jeff then continued — only for Sarah to speak up again.

“Hey, Jeff,” she yelled out, but then got cold feet. “I’m ready to vote.”

“Jeremy, are you good?” Jeff asked.

“Nope,” he replied. “I’m coming to see you.”

It was then that Jeremy played his Safety Without Power advantage, allowing him to leave tribal council. He wouldn’t get a vote (putting his alliance in danger), but also couldn’t be voted out. Jeremy left and panic ensued.

Sophie drew a clear line in the sand, asking the five who now had the majority to decide who to vote out. There was scrambling and more scrambling, and before Jeff finally sent the group off to vote, Sarah decided to use her Steal-a-Vote advantage, removing Denise’s vote and casting another one in her place.

The tricks didn’t stop there. Once back from voting, Kim got up and used her immunity idol — but for Denise. Unfortunately for her, that was the wrong choice.

Jeff read the votes: Denise (does not count), Denise (does not count), Sophie, Sophie, Tyson, Tyson, Tyson, Tyson — and Tyson was voted out again. He raised a big middle finger while passing the fire token table on his way out.

Next week, Tony tries his hand at playing a double agent, but it doesn’t look like it will work out too well.

"Survivor" airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.

