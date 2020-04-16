Millie Bobby Brown Shows Jimmy Fallon Her Adorable New Poodle Puppy, Plays A Game Of ‘Singing Whisper Challenge’

Millie Bobby Brown introduced her adorable new poodle puppy Winnie as she chatted to Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday’s at-home edition of “The Tonight Show”.

Brown cuddled the pup during the video chat, telling Fallon: “Last night was her first night sleeping in bed with me so she was very happy.”

“I got her to be my something from home because I’m always travelling, so it’s always nice to have something there for me when I’m on the road.

“She came to the ‘Stranger Things’ read-through and she was just spoilt so I feel like she’s got plenty of godmothers and godfathers around there.”

Brown and Fallon also played a game of “Singing Whisper Challenge”.

They had to guess what the other person was singing just by reading their lips, as they had their Zoom chat muted.

See how they got on in the clip above.