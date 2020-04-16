Prince Harry Discusses The Importance Of Family Time As He Isolates With Meghan Markle & Baby Archie

Prince Harry got candid about self-isolation as he spoke to two parents of seriously ill children over Easter Weekend.

WellChild Patron Harry, who has been working with the organization for more than a decade, spoke about the COVID-19 crisis with the parents, as well as WellChild CEO Colin Dyer and nurse Rachel Gregory.

The charity has since posted the 30-minute video call on YouTube.

Appearing to reference his own family time, Harry, who recently moved to Los Angeles with Meghan Markle and baby Archie, shared: “There’s a hell of a lot of positives that are happening at the same time and being able to have family time — so much family time — that you almost think, Do I feel guilty for having so much family time?

“You’ve got to celebrate those moments where you are just on the floor rolling around in hysterics. Inevitably, half an hour later, maybe a day later, there’s going to be something that you have to deal with and there’s no way you can run away from it.”

After hearing their stories, Harry said: “The resilience and the strength that you guys have is absolutely incredible. You must never, ever, ever, ever forget that. Of course, there are going to be hard days – I can’t even begin to imagine how hard it is for you guys.”

“Having one kid at 11 months old is enough!” he added of his son Archie, who celebrates his first birthday in May.

Harry said of how he’s been coping, “Not too bad. I think it’s certainly strange times — everyone is experiencing the same thing in a very unique way. But the longer this goes on for, I imagine the harder it is for each and every one of you.”

The Duke of Sussex continued: “It’s all about morale. If morale is up, if you wake up in the morning and go, ‘Right, new day, got my whole family here, what are we going to do?’ Of course, there’s that fear of what might happen, but there’s so much that’s out of our control and all of a sudden we’ve realized how small we are in the grand scheme of things.”