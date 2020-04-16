‘Punky Brewster’ Is Back And All Grown Up In New Teaser

Everyone’s favourite foster kid is back and all grown up.

Ahead of the launch of NBC’s new streaming service Peacock in the U.S., the network dropped a number of teasers, including one for the much-anticipated “Punky Brewster” revival.

Soleil Moon Frye is back to reprise her role as the precocious Punky, now an adult with three kids of her own.

Freddie Prinze Jr. also stars in the revival as Punk’s ex-husband Travis.

The original “Punky Brewster” ran for four seasons from 1984 to 1988.

Also coming to Peacock are the “Saved by the Bell” revival and a new “Psych” movie.