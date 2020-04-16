Jon Bon Jovi To Perform New Song About Coronavirus Pandemic At Benefit Concert, Confirms Delay Of New Album

Jon Bon Jovi confirmed to Howard Stern Wednesday that his upcoming album’s release date has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bon Jovi, who appeared on the show to promote the upcoming Jersey 4 Jersey benefit event, for which he will join Bruce Springsteen, Tony Bennett, and many more to raise funds for COVID-19 relief, revealed he’ll be performing a new song during the at-home gig.

The musician confirmed the track is called “Do What You Can”.

Bon Jovi were originally due to release their latest album Bon Jovi: 2020 on May 15.

The singer, who asked for fans’ help with the new song, shared: “I wrote a new song about the situation that we’re in, so I’m going to perform that in its entirety for the first time ever.

“And then, of course, I should do ‘Livin’ on a Prayer’ because it’s such an important song for so many people, and it brings us back to happier days.”

Bon Jovi also spoke about washing dishes five days a week at his non-profit community restaurant JBJ Soul Kitchen, and revealed why he’s done the Super Bowl Halftime Show.