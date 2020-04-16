Stephen Amell Shares Emotional Video Of The Final Day On ‘Arrow’ Set

Stephen Amell is paying homage to “Arrow”.

On Wednesday, the star shared a video from his last day of shooting the hit superhero series.

In the clip, Amell gets a round of applause for his work on the show as Oliver Queen. The show lasted eight seasons and aired its final episode in January.

Despite the show ending, the Arrowverse lives on, with series spinoffs like “Supergirl” still on the air, and fans hopeful for a new series called “Green Lantern and the Canaries”, which would feature Oliver’s daughter.