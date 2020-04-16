Emmy Rossum Becomes An L.A. Billboard Icon In Hilarious ‘Angelyne’ Teaser

There’s no better way to become a celebrity than through advertising.

On Wednesday, the streaming service Peacock dropped the first teaser for the upcoming miniseries “Angelyne”, starring Emmy Rossum.

In the series, Rossum stars as Angelyne, a woman who becomes a mysterious L.A. icon by plastering images of herself on billboards all around the city.

“I am a bright pink light, here to inspire joy,” she says in the teaser.

“Angelyne” is set to premiere in 2021.