Kelly Clarkson Debuts New Single ‘I Dare You’ With International Flair

It’s a big day for Kelly Clarkson fans.

On Thursday, the singer and “The Voice” coach released her new single “I Dare You” along with a lyric video for the song.

Ahead of the track’s release, Clarkson teased it on social media.

Recording my new single was an incredibly hard and humbling process. Today’s episode of the #KellyClarksonShow will take you behind-the-scenes of the making of #IDareYou with some of the amazing artists featured. ❤ Don’t miss it! @KellyClarksonTV pic.twitter.com/jo8PIP9Uxv — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) April 16, 2020

“This song is about love in all its forms in the face of adversity,” she said.

Clarkson teased that the song features singers from all over the world who will bring their own languages to the mix.

Hoda Kotb also welcomed Clarkson on “Today” to talk about the song, and the artist revealed that it took nearly a year of work to get the song together due to the different languages.

“The message was perfect,” she said of the song. “I thought it was globally connecting musically.”

Clarkson added that the global pandemic only made the song more relevant, given the way people have connected with each other around the world to practise social distancing.

On Thursday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, the host will also take fans behind the scenes of the single.