Chadwick Boseman Sparks Concern After Posting Video Showing Dramatic Weight Loss

Chadwick Boseman’s latest Instagram video has sparked concern among his legions of fans.

Boseman shared a video of himself speaking about Operation 42, an initiative to help hospitals that serve African-American communities during the coronavirus pandemic.

However, despite the serious nature of the conversation, others focused on how much weight the actor appeared to have lost.

It’s not known if the weight loss is for an upcoming role.

Baby I don’t know what he did with that Marvel check but he sure didn’t buy food. I swear if somebody don’t go and feed Chadwick Boseman. pic.twitter.com/sVf3VQcwXl — Brett H. Jones (@BrettHJones_) April 16, 2020

Chadwick boseman on his IG looking hella thin. is he ok? That shit got me concerned. — KB24 Forever (@FastTimesAtRF) April 16, 2020

Boseman’s caption on the clip included, “Celebrating #JackieRobinsonDay with the launch of Thomas Tull’s #Operation42, a donation of 4.2 million dollars in personal protective equipment (PPE) to hospitals that service the African American Communities who have been hit the hardest by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Thank you, Jackie, for refusing to accept the world as it is, for showing us that we can make a difference.”

Boseman played Robinson in the 2013 flick “42”.

ET Canada has reached out to Boseman’s rep for comment.