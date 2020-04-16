James Corden Grills His Dad For Cropping Him Out Of Michael Buble Photo

James Corden has had enough of his dad.

The comedian caught up with his parents, Malcolm Corden and Margaret Corden, on Wednesday’s episode of “The Late Late Show”. Corden, 41, noticed his parents had joined Instagram and he had a complaint.

RELATED: Dan Levy Joins James Corden For A Game Of ‘Pants Or PJs?’

“Now, Dad, I’ve got a bone to pick with you. I’m not sure how I feel about this in general and I feel this is something we should have maybe talked about. You’ve joined Instagram,” Corden said during a video chat. “You posted this photo with the caption, ‘I’ll never forget this.'”

“You cropped my face out of the photo!” he exclaimed. “So now it just looks like Michael Buble is in the car and you’ll playing sax in the back and I have nothing to do with it.”

RELATED: James Corden Uses BTS To Visualize COVID-19 Spread

Malcolm’s reasoning was simple: “Well, I mean, this is how we’ve got to moving on now,” he said from England. “People are recognizing true celebrities.”

Margaret at least tried to make her son feel a little better, telling James, “We have got your photos up here though.”