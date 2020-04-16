Kerry Washington Talks Pyjama Days And ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ With Ellen

Kerry Washington really wants to stay in her pyjamas all day.

The “Little Fires Everywhere” star is on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Thursday and gives an update on what life has been like for her under social distancing.

Washington revealed that her kids convinced her to have a pyjama day at home, which meant the actress was taking meetings all day over Zoom in her nightwear.

“I think we need to be doing more jammy days,” she added. “The whole country or the world should decide Mondays are jammy days.”

Also during her interview, Washington talked about her role in “Little Fires Everywhere”, and the moment she realized she was, essentially, playing her own mother, which connected her to the series on a personal level.