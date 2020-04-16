Chris Hemsworth Applauds Liam Hemsworth, Alludes To Miley Cyrus Split: ‘We Got Him Out Of Malibu!’

Chris Hemsworth seems to be giving a nod to Liam Hemsworth’s breakup with Miley Cyrus in a new interview.

The “Avengers: Endgame” star applauded his younger brother for moving back to Australia and getting into peak physical shape. Chris, 36, acknowledged all the positive life changes Liam, 30, has made.

“I think he’s done it,” Chris told News.com.au, saying how Liam is now the fittest of the three brothers. “Did you see the Men’s Health cover? I thought, Not bad, kid. Not bad.

“He’s out there training and staying fit and back in Australia doing his thing,” Chris continued. “It’s Australian living, I guess. We got him out of Malibu!”

“Malibu” is also the name of a 2017 song by Cyrus; Liam moved back to Australia after filing for a divorce from the singer in August.

