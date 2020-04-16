The Bella Twins Talk Pregnancy In Isolation, Their Possible Return To The Ring And More: ‘I Have To Make A Comeback For My Kid’

Talk about twinning!

Retired WWE personalities and “Total Bellas” stars Brie and Nikki Bella are truly in sync, currently pregnant at the same time with due dates less than two weeks apart.

The sisters and next-door neighbours spoke to ET Canada via Skype about isolating together as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“At first we were like, ‘Is this going to be a good thing or a bad thing?’ [But] it’s been the best thing because we have each other,” Brie explains. “I feel like going to each other’s homes makes us feel like there’s a change of scenery. So, it’s really helped having each other, leaning on each other to stay… calm and positive.”

Brie also weighed in on how first-time mother-to-be Nikki has been handling her pregnancy.

“She’s handling it really [well],” she shares. “There’s times where I’m like, ‘Just so you know, this is gonna rock your world!’ The vanity part has been a little hard on her.”

“Well, and it’s not like I think I am Gisele [Bündchen],” Nikki pipes in. “I’ve just worked hard to just be in shape, and I’m a body type that’s like — it doesn’t come easy,” she reveals. “To be where I’ve always been, it took a lot of hard work. And when you see years of that hard work [disappear] — no matter what you do every day or what you consume — your body is just changing. It’s difficult to accept at times.”

Brie — already a mother to two-year-old daughter Birdie — advises all new moms against turning to the internet for advice.

“Hearing it first-hand from other mothers who go through it is better than googling, ’cause Google will scare you to death,” she warns. “The first time Birdie got a fever, I instantly texted my cousin, ’cause she has three kids. And she’s like, ‘You don’t need to go to the hospital. Just do this, this, and this.’ So I was like, ‘Okay, ’cause Google is making me feel like I have a dying child.'”

While the twins were recently inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame, they certainly aren’t opposed to making a comeback.

“I mean, I would LOVE to return [to] the ring, especially [due to] the fact that WrestleMania is gonna be in Hollywood next year,” Nikki admits. “I have to make a comeback for my kid. I feel like I get what [was] empowering for [Brie] when she did it being a mom. Like, that’s totally kick-ass!”

For more on the Bellas’ upcoming memoir Incomparable and their induction into the WWE Hall Of Fame, check out our extended interview below.