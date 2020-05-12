Johnny Depp And Jeff Beck Release ‘Isolation’ Music Video While In Isolation

Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck have teamed up for the most relatable song of 2020.

Depp and Beck collaborated on a new rendition of John Lennon’s 1970 track “Isolation”, along with a music video released Tuesday.

The collaborators, who have been working together on music for a few years now, gave the piano rocker a bluesy update.

Depp lingers on every word as the song’s lead vocalist, while Beck lifts the mood with his gutsy guitar riffs. Two of Beck’s frequent collaborators helped with the “Isolation” cover: bassist Rhonda Smith and drummer Vinnie Colaiuta.

“We weren’t expecting to release it so soon,” Beck said in a statement published by Rolling Stone. “But given all the hard days and true ‘isolation’ that people are going through in these challenging times, we decided now might be the right time to let you all hear it.”

“This song is about isolation, fear, and existential risks to our world,” Depp added. “So we wanted to give it to you, and hope it helps you make sense of the moment or just helps you pass the time as we endure isolation together.”

Beck said the pair have more music on the way. The two made their live debut last September at Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival.