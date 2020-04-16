Luke Combs Performs New Song ‘Six Feet Apart’, Written Under Self-Isolation

Luke Combs misses hugs and handshakes.

This week, the country star shared a video of him performing his new song “Six Feet Apart”.

As he explained in the description, he wrote the song about enduring the coronavirus pandemic the day before with Brent Cobb and Rob Snyder.

“I miss my mom, I miss my dad, miss the road, I miss my band, giving hugs and shaking hands,” Combs sings.

“It’s a mystery I suppose just how long this thing goes,” he sings later. “There’ll be life after dark someday when we aren’t six feet apart.”