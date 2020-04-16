Prince William Thanks First Responders Tackling Coronavirus In Powerful Speech, Declares Another New U.K. Hospital Open

Prince William opened another NHS Nightingale Hospital in the U.K. Thursday.

The royal appeared via video chat from his Norfolk home to declare the Birmingham hospital officially open. He thanked all the first responders once again who have been working tirelessly during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

RELATED: Prince William Video Calls Two Grassroots Charities Who Benefit From His New Patronage: The National Emergencies Trust

William shared, “Let me start by reiterating all that has been said so far and paying tribute to the incredible work that NHS staff across the country have been doing to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. Their selfless commitment has touched the hearts of the entire nation.

“The building you are standing in is yet another example of how people across the country have risen to this unprecedented challenge,” he said of the new hospital, constructed inside the National Exhibition Centre (NEC).

"The building you are standing in is yet another example of how people across the country have risen to this unprecedented challenge. The Nightingale hospitals will rightly go down as landmarks in the history of the NHS." — The Duke of Cambridge, opening @NightingaleBham 🏥 pic.twitter.com/6qc2YoSxjq — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 16, 2020

The Duke of Cambridge continued, “NHS staff, armed forces, local government, and the private sector have collectively stepped up to turn this exhibition centre into a hospital. You all deserve our huge thanks, and you should all be hugely proud of what you have achieved in such a short space of time.”

RELATED: Prince William And Kate Middleton Make Their First Virtual Royal Engagement

Thank you to HRH The Duke of Cambridge @KensingtonRoyal, @MattHancock, Sir Simon Stevens from @NHSEngland and @andy4wm for opening the hospital this morning. Our colleagues and partners are very grateful for your messages of support. pic.twitter.com/8Oz7OC6Wzx — NHS Nightingale Birmingham (@NightingaleBham) April 16, 2020

“I want to thank you all so much for what you are doing to ensure we give the best possible care to those affected at this most challenging of times. And finally, I am delighted to declare the NHS Nightingale Hospital Birmingham officially open.”

William’s appearance comes after Prince Charles became the first royal to open the NHS Nightingale Hospital in London via video chat earlier this month.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.