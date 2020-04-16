Watch The First Trailer For The Musical Adaptation Of ‘Valley Girl’ With Alicia Silverstone

Get ready for a dose of 1980s nostalgia.

The 1983 movie starring Nicolas Cage as an L.A. punk rocker who falls for a girl from the valley is getting the musical treatment in a revival coming to digital release May 8.

Set to a new-wave soundtrack, the musical version sees Alicia Silverstone play Julie, a woman who looks back on her romance with a young man from the wrong side of town through a series of flashbacks as she coaches her own daughter (Camila Morrone) through a breakup with her boyfriend.

“Valley Girl” co-stars Judy Greer, Mae Whitman, Peyton List, and Chloe Bennet. Jessica Rothe plays the younger version of Silverstone’s Julie.