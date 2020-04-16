Jason Bateman’s Daughter Crashes His Virtual Jimmy Kimmel Interview

Jason Bateman’s daughter got the chance to be on TV and ran with it.

On Wednesday, the “Ozark” star was on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, appearing remotely from his home, which gave his daughter the opportunity to crash the interview.

Near the end of Bateman’s conversation, his daughter appeared in the window behind him, stealing away all the attention in an adorable moment.

Kimmel also had Bateman play a game of “Was I In It”, in which he shared a picture and plot description of a TV show or movie and the actor had to remember if he appeared in it or not.