Ryan Reynolds Raises Money For COVID-19 Relief With ‘Boring As F**k’ Shirt: ‘Don’t You Miss Boring?’

Forget about a new frontier, Ryan Reynolds just wants to be bored again.

Reynolds, 43, is selling T-shirts with proceeds benefiting healthcare workers and communities most impacted by the spread of COVID-19. The Canadian darling will be the first to point out the shirts are woefully plain.

“Don’t you miss boring?” he asks. “Well, today we’re uniting to bring boring back as quickly as possible. So quickly that it gets exciting. We’re asking every Canadian to purchase this T-shirt and, as you can see, it’s boring as f**k. It’s a black shirt, white type, not even a Serra font.”

“It’s like we put no thought into this whatsoever,” Reynolds asserts. “Plus, it comes in up to one colour.”

Are you sick and tired of fashion? Is your mother-in-law hunting you? Visit: https://t.co/tKovcCGHhK and help those who REALLY need you. @yasmeensyedaa pic.twitter.com/2fHmzncV19 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 16, 2020

The critically acclaimed “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” actor says the shirt is so boring that it renders the wearer invisible (Reynolds’ mother-in-law has been looking for him for days now.).

“Why are we doing this?” he adds. “Well, 100 per cent of the proceeds of this horrific shirt are going to go to buying PPE (personal protective equipment) to frontline personnel and our most vulnerable communities.”

“I know that’s not an exciting prospect or point but the faster we get those guys protected,” he concluded. “The faster they got us back to boring.”

Reynolds’ mother-in-law has yet to find him. You can get yourself a boring, invisibility-granting black tee at conquercovid.ca.