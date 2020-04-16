Pregnant Nikki And Brie Bella Can’t Handle The Heat While Playing ‘Truth Or Dab’

The Bella Twins have already dominated the wrestling ring; now, can they handle the heat of spicy chicken wings?

WWE superstars Nikki and Brie Bella are the latest celebs to take part in First We Feast’s “Truth or Dab” game, in which the sisters take turns answering deeply personal questions or opt to chow down on a spicy chicken wing.

When it comes to their love for extra-hot food, Nikki shares that it all changed when she and Brie found out they were both pregnant.

“Until we turned into a party of four because we’re pregnant, it’s like tongues and tastebuds have changed, so Tabasco is just not what it used to be,” she says.

The “Total Bellas” stars were asked a number of intense questions from host Sean Evans, including what advice they would give new wrestlers about their first meeting with WWE CEO Vince McMahon and which of their sibling business deals went wrong.

Check out the video above to see if the sisters tell the truth or dive into some spicy wings.