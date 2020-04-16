Reese Witherspoon Makes Generous Donation To Classroom Organization After Facing Backlash Over Draper James Dress Giveaway

Reese Witherspoon is doing her bit amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Witherspoon’s clothing line, Draper James, have confirmed they are generously donating classroom essentials to teachers across the U.S..

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon And Offset Talk About Cars On Instagram Live

A DonorsChoose spokesperson told E! News: “Reese and Draper James have made a donation to DonorsChoose that will support all of our highest-need teachers in New Orleans, Atlanta, and Nashville, and many more throughout the country, as they work to educate their students while schools are closed.

“These teachers will receive education funding grants they’ll be able to spend on resources such as books, basic classroom supplies, art supplies, activity kits, and food, all shipped directly to their students’ homes,” they continued. “When we surveyed our teachers, they estimated that 68 per cent of their students don’t have the essentials to continue learning at home, so these educational ‘care packages’ will help bridge the gap in providing students resources they’d normally get at school.”

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon Talks ‘Legally Blonde 3’ With Jennifer Lopez

ET Canada has contacted Draper James and DonorsChoose for comment.

The donation comes after Witherspoon’s company faced a backlash following a recent giveaway.

The thought was definitely there when they announced they would give free dresses away to teachers. However, things went wrong when they didn’t clearly mention they only had 250 to hand out.

Their message included, “Dear Teachers: We want to say thank you. During quarantine, we see you working harder than ever to educate our children. To show our gratitude, Draper James would like to give teachers a free dress,” alongside a bunch of terms and conditions.

See some of the reaction below.

oh my god Draper James got almost 1 million applications (and email addresses) for free dresses from teachers … and they had 250 dresses to give away what a terrible screw uphttps://t.co/UQUbwoPa2I — Eliza Relman (@eliza_relman) April 15, 2020

Reese Witherspoon promised teachers free dresses from her fashion line Draper James as a thank you for their work during distance learning. It seemed too good to be true—and it was. https://t.co/sl9jDuC98c — Maddy Will (@madeline_will) April 15, 2020

I’m sure Draper James could afford to empty a warehouse of dresses and raise the number to 1,000 at least. — DEE-AH-nuh VEE-lich (@DianaVilic) April 15, 2020