Lake Bell Shares Daughter’s Epilepsy Diagnosis: ‘We Will Fight For Nova’

Lake Bell is sharing an important health update involving her 5-year-old daughter, Nova.

The actress took to Instagram on Thursday to share Nova’s diagnosis with epilepsy: “It’s taken me a few months to gather the courage to post about it, because I do not want to endorse its existence.”

“I also didn’t know why I should share it,” Bell continued. “Why tell a bunch of strangers? However, in a time where we are so isolated, I crave community. We all do. We want to be reminded we are not alone in any reality. And above all, I am grateful.”

And Bell and her husband, Scott Campbell, are working together to be informed.

“Grateful to have a partner in Scott who, with his research and smarts, is giving these seizures a worthy adversary,” she wrote. “Scott and I, along with the care of the incomparable @childrensla, will conquer them. For Nova… so she doesn’t have to cry in fear after she gets sucked into one. They are like invaders, that come on without invitation nor warning.”

She concluded, “We will fight for Nova. For her future. For tomorrow. For today. It’s a beginning of a long journey and I want/need to remember that I am not alone. And if you are dealing with a loved one with epilepsy, I get it… You are not alone.”

Bell and Campbell share Nova and son Ozgood, 2.