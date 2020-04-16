Leighton Meester Got Fat-Shamed For Being Pregnant: ‘That’s Really Nice’

Believe it or not, Leighton Meester is expected to pack on some pounds while carrying a baby.

That did not stop someone from fat-shaming the “Gossip Girl” alum. Meester, 34, responded to a troll who called her “fat” during an Instagram Live stream with her “Single Parents” co-star Kimrie Lewis on Wednesday.

“Somebody just told me I got fat. That’s really nice,” Meester stated, according to Us Weekly. Lewis chimed in, “That is not nice.”

Meester is currently expecting a second child with her husband Adam Brody.