Jason Alexander Shows Off His Pipes With ‘New York State Of Mind’ Cover

George Costanza can really belt it.

This week, “Seinfeld” star Jason Alexander paid tribute to the city of New York, which is currently locked down due to the coronavirus crisis, with an incredible cover.

In a video on Twitter, the actor sang a rendition of the Billy Joel classic “New York Sate of Mind”.

Was thinking about my family and friends in NY/NJ and got drawn to this song. I know it's still frightening but the tide is hopefully starting to turn due to all your efforts. So sending this to you with love. JA pic.twitter.com/qAwHpElYBK — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) April 14, 2020

The post was shared far and wide by fans impressed by Alexander’s voice and the actor thanked everyone for the kind words.

Dear ones, I am overwhelmed by your kind responses to NY State of Mind. I love music. It helps me in times like this. I’m delighted it touches you, too. I’ll try to share some more as we go. But regardless, your sweet messages meant so much. Thank U. Take good care of yourselves. — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) April 15, 2020

New York City has had over 110,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and over 8,000 deaths since the start of the outbreak.