Jason Alexander Shows Off His Pipes With ‘New York State Of Mind’ Cover

George Costanza can really belt it.
This week, “Seinfeld” star Jason Alexander paid tribute to the city of New York, which is currently locked down due to the coronavirus crisis, with an incredible cover.
In a video on Twitter, the actor sang a rendition of the Billy Joel classic “New York Sate of Mind”.
The post was shared far and wide by fans impressed by Alexander’s voice and the actor thanked everyone for the kind words.
New York City has had over 110,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and over 8,000 deaths since the start of the outbreak.