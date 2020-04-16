Anna Kendrick Embarks On A Road Trip With A Sex Doll In Quibi’s New Comedy ‘Dummy’

Anna Kendrick has an unusual co-star in the upcoming Quibi comedy series “Dummy”.

In a brand new trailer, Kendrick stars as an insecure girlfriend fearful of her boyfriend’s (Donal Logue) infidelity, but what she finds out could be worse – he has a sex doll.

Soon Kendrick’s character hears the doll talking to her and together, they embark on a cross-country journey together.

Photo: Quibi

Photo: Quibi

Meredith Hagner also stars.

Quibi is a new streaming platform for binge-watchers on the go, all episodes are 10 minutes or less.

“Dummy” debuts April 20 on Quibi.