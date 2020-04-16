Lauv Offers Commentary On Social Media In ‘Modern Loneliness’

Screen time could be rising as more people are social distancing and Lauv has something to say about it.

The multitalented musician released the official music video for “Modern Loneliness” and it looks very, very familiar. That is because the “Modern Loneliness” visuals are filmed vertically, capturing Lauv’s smartphone screen as he flips between various social media apps. On a touching note, it ends with Lauv serenading his mom over FaceTime.

The original visuals planned for “Modern Loneliness” were very different. Lauv and director Jason Lester planned for 100 of Lauv’s fans to reunite with friends they had lost touch with, per Rolling Stone.

“Modern Loneliness” is the 10th single from his debut album How I’m Feeling. The project includes collaborations with Alessia Cara, BTS, Troye Sivan and more.