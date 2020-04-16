‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Gets Babe Ruth And Jackie Robinson Mixed Up In Colour Barrier Question

By Corey Atad.

Sometimes, “Jeopardy!” contestants get it very, very wrong.

On Wednesday night’s episode, contestant Xiaoke Ying answered a question about which MLB player broke the colour barrier, guessing “Babe Ruth?”

The true answer was Jackie Robinson, but the mixup had a lot of people online rolling in laughter.

