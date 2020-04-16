‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Gets Babe Ruth And Jackie Robinson Mixed Up In Colour Barrier Question

Sometimes, “Jeopardy!” contestants get it very, very wrong.

On Wednesday night’s episode, contestant Xiaoke Ying answered a question about which MLB player broke the colour barrier, guessing “Babe Ruth?”

This happened on Jeopardy tonight. Today is Jackie Robinson day. This girl goes to USC Babe Ruth?! Just how.. why 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/EvLG1Vxutr — Dodgers Talk (@LaDodgersTalk) April 16, 2020

The true answer was Jackie Robinson, but the mixup had a lot of people online rolling in laughter.

Today I learned that Babe Ruth broke the color barrier in baseball. 😧😂😧#Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/VPZ84KBCzM — Brady Buchanan (@bradyb9) April 15, 2020

tfw your fellow panelists confuse Jackie Robinson & Babe Ruth as well as Cornel West & Ta-Nehisi Coates in the same game pic.twitter.com/WKpf5SFhQp — Michael Mauriello (@mauriellom) April 15, 2020

tfw you win jeopardy exactly 73 years after babe ruth broke the color barrier pic.twitter.com/nqtBxss0MI — katie (@malpew_) April 15, 2020

What an idiot. Everyone knows Babe Ruth broke the color barrier in 1914 pic.twitter.com/H9vrIfiCtN — Mike Ryan (Ruiz) (@MichaelRyanRuiz) April 16, 2020