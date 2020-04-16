‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Gets Babe Ruth And Jackie Robinson Mixed Up In Colour Barrier Question

Sometimes, “Jeopardy!” contestants get it very, very wrong.
On Wednesday night’s episode, contestant Xiaoke Ying answered a question about which MLB player broke the colour barrier, guessing “Babe Ruth?”
The true answer was Jackie Robinson, but the mixup had a lot of people online rolling in laughter.