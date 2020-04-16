Kesha To Perform At Star-Studded GLAAD Livestream COVID-19 Fundraiser

Kesha will hit the virtual stage for GLAAD’s upcoming livestream benefitting COVID-19 relief efforts.

The upcoming event, titled “Together in Pride”, takes the place of GLAAD’s annual Media Awards ceremonies in New York and Los Angeles, which were cancelled in light of the ongoing pandemic. The new livestream benefits CenterLink’s network of LGBTQ community centres. CenterLink offers social and health services to nearly 2 million people annually.

Kesha will be a marquee performer on the livestream along with Melissa Etheridge. Many other famous faces will grace the livestream including Canadians Dan levy and Lilly Singh, rocker Adam Lambert, “Orphan Black” star Tatiana Maslany, comedian Billy Eichner, singer Bebe Rexha and more.

Together in Pride airs Sunday, April 26 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT via GLAAD’s official YouTube channel and Facebook.