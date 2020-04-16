Johnny Depp Officially Joins Instagram, Shares 8-Minute Video Discussing ‘Invisible Enemy’ COVID-19

Johnny Depp is officially an Instagrammer.

The actor is the latest celebrity to join the social media platform, sharing his very first post in a very Johnny Depp-way.

Sharing a photo of himself surrounded by candles in a dungeon looking cellar, Depp told all his new followers to expect lots of content on the new page.

“Hello everyone… filming something for you now,” he wrote, adding, “Gimme a minute.”

The following day, Depp’s Instagram followers learned what he’d been filming when he posted lengthy video, more than eight minutes in length.

“I’ve never done any of this before,” Depp said to the camera, appearing to be sitting in a cavernous cave-like room with rough-hewn stone walls.

“I don’t think I’ve really ever felt any particular reason to until now. Now is the time to open up a dialogue, as the threat of this invisible enemy has already caused immeasurable tragedies and damage to people’s lives,” he continued.

“People are ill and without care. People are getting sick and fighting for breath,” he went on. “People are dying at frighteningly high rates. Many are unable to provide for their children and their families as a result of this hideous global pandemic.”

He addressed everyone self-isolating, adding, “We must not succumb to shutting down and giving in to what feels like hellish quarantine monotony. We need to keep ourselves curious,” recommending everyone use the time for some “great learning… Today ain’t coming back, so we have a responsibility to each other to approach these times with new strategies. Create something today that will benefit yourselves and others tomorrow. Do anything you think could be of use to brighten someone’s day.”

After posting his video, Depp had amassed 1.4 million followers.

While Thursday’s photo was his first post ever, fans have been suspecting some new Depp content as they spotted that the “@johnnydepp” handle had been added and verified.

The new social media presence came just hours after the actor joined Jeff Beck for a cover of John Legend’s track, “Isolation”.