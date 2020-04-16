Johnny Depp Officially Joins Instagram

Johnny Depp is officially an Instagrammer.

The actor is the latest celebrity to join the social media platform, sharing his very first post in a very Johnny Depp-way.

Sharing a photo of himself surrounded by candles in a dungeon looking cellar, Depp told all his new followers to expect lots of content on the new page.

“Hello everyone… filming something for you now,” he wrote, adding, “Gimme a minute.”

While Thursday’s photo was his first post ever, fans have been suspecting some new Depp content as they spotted that the “@johnnydepp” handle had been added and verified.

The new social media presence came just hours after the actor joined Jeff Beck for a cover of John Legend’s track, “Isolation”.