Kelly Clarkson Discusses New Single ‘I Dare You’, Takes Over Radio Show To Celebrate Release

Kelly Clarkson spoke about her new single “I Dare You” as she took over SiriusXM’s The Pulse channel Thursday to celebrate the release.

Clarkson played the track from her home, as well as other pop hits from 2010 until today.

She said of her latest release, “I’ve had this song for well over a year. I’ve been so excited about releasing this project, because it wasn’t just a single for me. I really love this message, I love the vibe of the whole song. It just sounds like one of those soundtrack songs.”

Clarkson’s takeover also saw her reveal which three other people she’d want to be quarantined with right now, other than her family.

She joked, “A chef, a massage therapist and a teacher, because I have three children with me right now and I am not a teacher.”

Clarkson then shared five of the albums she’s been listening to in self-isolation.