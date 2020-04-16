‘First Blood’ Actor Brian Dennehy Dead At 81

Brian Dennehy has passed away at 81-years-old.
The award-winning actor died on Wednesday night, his daughter Elizabeth announced on Twitter, noting that he died from “natural causes” and that it was not related to COVID-19.
The veteran actor had a long career in films such as “First Blood”, “Presumed Innocent”, “Gorky Park” and “Cocoon”, as well as in TV series including “Dynasty”.
Dennehy won a Golden Globe for his role as Willy Loman in the TV movie “Death of A Salesman”. He also won two Tony Awards, in 1993 for his performance in Death of A Salesman and again in 2003 for his role in Long Day’s Journey Into Night.
Dennehy is survived by his wife and five children.