‘First Blood’ Actor Brian Dennehy Dead At 81

Brian Dennehy has passed away at 81-years-old.

The award-winning actor died on Wednesday night, his daughter Elizabeth announced on Twitter, noting that he died from “natural causes” and that it was not related to COVID-19.

It is with heavy hearts we announce that our father, Brian passed away last night from natural causes, not Covid-related. Larger than life, generous to a fault, a proud and devoted father and grandfather, he will be missed by his wife Jennifer, family and many friends. pic.twitter.com/ILyrGpLnc3 — Elizabeth Dennehy (@dennehyeliza) April 16, 2020

The veteran actor had a long career in films such as “First Blood”, “Presumed Innocent”, “Gorky Park” and “Cocoon”, as well as in TV series including “Dynasty”.

Dennehy won a Golden Globe for his role as Willy Loman in the TV movie “Death of A Salesman”. He also won two Tony Awards, in 1993 for his performance in Death of A Salesman and again in 2003 for his role in Long Day’s Journey Into Night.

Dennehy is survived by his wife and five children.