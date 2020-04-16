‘First Blood’ Actor Brian Dennehy Dead At 81

Brian Dennehy has passed away at 81-years-old.

The award-winning actor died on Wednesday night, his daughter Elizabeth announced on Twitter, noting that he died from “natural causes” and that it was not related to COVID-19.

It is with heavy hearts we announce that our father, Brian passed away last night from natural causes, not Covid-related. Larger than life, generous to a fault, a proud and devoted father and grandfather, he will be missed by his wife Jennifer, family and many friends. pic.twitter.com/ILyrGpLnc3 — Elizabeth Dennehy (@dennehyeliza) April 16, 2020

The veteran actor had a long career in films such as “First Blood”, “Presumed Innocent”, “Gorky Park” and “Cocoon”, as well as in TV series including “Dynasty”.

Dennehy won a Golden Globe for his role as Willy Loman in the TV movie “Death of A Salesman”. He also won two Tony Awards, in 1993 for his performance in Death of A Salesman and again in 2003 for his role in Long Day’s Journey Into Night.

On Twitter, Dennehy was mourned by fans and celebs, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, James Woods and more.

Was lucky enough to see Brian Dennehy twice on stage, masterful in Love Letters, and monumentally heartbreaking in Death Of A Salesman. A colossus. What a loss. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) April 16, 2020

I’m just devastated to hear we lost my beloved friend and colleague, #BrianDennehy. We were partners on two of my favorite films, Split Image and Best Seller. I’ve never laughed so hard as we did every day on the set or off. For a big “tough guy,” he was a sweetheart. #RIPBrian pic.twitter.com/EjsxMvqlxw — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 16, 2020

Another day. Another piece of devastating news. For those who never got to see Brian's towering performance in "Death of A Salesman," it will go down as one of the crowing performances ever delivered in a stage. #RIPbriandennehy https://t.co/23QgabbeZY — Josh Gad (@joshgad) April 16, 2020

Brian Dennehy, Burly Actor in 'First Blood,' 'Cocoon' and 'Death of a Salesman,' Dies at 81 https://t.co/iqRXLPWfEO Gutted. RIP Bear — TitusWelliver (@welliver_titus) April 16, 2020

Just devastated to learn that the magnificent Brian Dennehy has died. They is no one i enjoyed working with more. And there are few friends as valued in my life. I took this photo backstage when we were in Love Letters. He loved my pup Bowie. pic.twitter.com/s55Cc37lFy — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) April 16, 2020

Dennehy is survived by his wife and five children.