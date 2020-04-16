Khloe Kardashian Shares The Struggles of Co-Parenting With Tristan Thompson In ‘KUWTK’ Clip: ‘It’s Probably The Hardest Thing I’ve Ever Had To Figure Out’

Khloe Kardashian is keeping it real with her fans about co-parenting with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Has Mom Kris Jenner On A Taco Hunt Following Lasik Eye Surgery In ‘KUWTK’ Preview

In a new look at the upcoming episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, the Good American creator opens up to her mom, Kris Jenner, about the struggles of trying to balance her daughter True’s time between Los Angeles and Cleveland.

At the time of filming the episode, Thompson had returned to Cleveland to kick off the new NBA season.

“To co-parent is a different beast, it’s probably the hardest thing I’ve ever had to figure out,” Khloe shares with Kris. “‘Cause, you get territorial. Like, ‘This is my baby. Why are you telling me what to do?’ You forget, oh no, it’s both your baby.”

RELATED: Kim, Kourtney And Khloe Kardashian React To Hilarious Parody Video Of Their ‘KUWTK’ Fight

“Typically, I go back and forth about every other week to Cleveland. He really misses True and he doesn’t really know when he’s going to see her next,” the 35-year-old reveals in a confessional.

“Tristan’s been really consistent and present and that’s great, but I just haven’t even thought of this part yet,” she continues.

Adds Kardashian: “That I’m not going, which it’s fine. We haven’t talked about this yet, but I’m like, ‘Does that mean I have to send True there by herself?'”

Check out the full clip above.