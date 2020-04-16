Everybody’s Got An Angle In ‘Perry Mason’ Teaser Starring Matthew Rhys

Perry Mason is going back to the beginning.

On Thursday, HBO dropped the first teaser for its new “Perry Mason” series starring Matthew Rhys as the iconic fictional criminal defence lawyer.

RELATED: Michael Sheen And Matthew Rhys Team Up For ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Drenched in jazzy music, the teaser gives a glimpse at Mason’s origins as a small-time private investigator in the seedy world of ’30s Los Angeles.

“I don’t like it here,” Mason says. “Everybody’s up to something. Hiding something. Everybody’s got an angle. And everybody is guilty.”

“When the case of the decade breaks down his door, Mason’s relentless pursuit of the truth reveals a fractured city and just maybe, a pathway to redemption for himself,” the official description reads.

Perry Mason was first introduced in a series of novels beginning in 1933. A number of films featuring the character were also released throughout that decade.

RELATED: Star Matthew Rhys Says The Ending Of ‘The Americans’ Is Not A Happy One

The character next appeared in a daily radio serial from 1943 to 1955, eventually moving to TV as “Perry Mason”, with Raymond Burr in the title role. The TV series ran from 1957 to 1966.

A revival series, “The New Perry Mason” premiered in 1973, lasting just one season. throughout the ’80s and ’90s, Perry Mason was featured in a number of TV movies.

HBO’s new reboot also stars Canadian Tatiana Maslany, John Lithgow and more.

“Perry Mason” is set to premiere June 21.