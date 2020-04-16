5 Seconds Of Summer Get Trippy In ‘Wildflower’ Music Video

The latest 5 Seconds of Summer music video is exactly what you would expect for a song called “Wildflower”.

5SOS released the “Wildflower” visuals on Thursday and it is super trippy. The group enlisted Andy DeLuca to shoot a psychedelic video, while the group does their best to distance socially amid the COVID-19 crisis. “Wildflower” is featured on 5SOS’ LP Calm.

“’Wildflower’ was the wildcard of the album,” bassist Calum Hood said in a statement published by Rolling Stone. “A song that has opened new avenues for this band to explore. Most importantly it just feels good to listen to and disconnect for a minute. We really feel this video reflects that too and hope you all enjoy!”

DeLuca said limitations presented by the novel coronavirus sparked a lot of creativity: “It definitely has pushed us to create something we normally wouldn’t, using only our brains and our hands.”