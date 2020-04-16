Hugh Jackman Turned Down A Role In ‘Cats’ And Still Hasn’t Seen The Movie

Hugh Jackman should be thanking his lucky stars he turned down a role in Tom Hooper’s “Cats” movie, one of the worst-reviewed films of all time.

Speaking with The Daily Beast, Jackman says he was initially approached to re-team with his “Les Miserables” director for a role in the furry feline musical.

“You know, Tom rang me early on because we did ‘Les Mis‘ together, and there were a couple of options there based on availability and time, and I really… yeah, I just wasn’t available at the time,” the actor explains.

Featuring an all-star ensemble cast as CGI cats, the movie opened in December 2019 and was widely panned by critics and audiences alike. It has since become the butt of jokes, especially upon the news that a “butthole” version of the musical reportedly exists.

Despite dodging the box office failure, Jackman won’t criticize the musical, even though he has yet to see it.

“I’m in the theatre, man, and I don’t want to be in the business of bashing people – or jumping on bandwagons. I haven’t seen it, and Tom Hooper’s one of the great filmmakers we have,” Jackman, 51, adds.

Jackman is scheduled to appear opposite Sutton Foster in a revival of the musical The Music Man on Broadway, scheduled to begin in the fall.