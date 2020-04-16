Princess Beatrice Cancels Wedding Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Princess Beatrice is taking the necessary steps to protect her family and friends from the coronavirus.
According to People magazine, the royal and her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have officially cancelled their wedding amid the COVID-19 outbreak and current lockdown in the U.K.
Beatrice, eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, was originally scheduled to walk down the isle on May 29 at St James’s Palace before a reception at her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s gardens at Buckingham Palace.
Beabea – wow! I'm so happy for you my dearest big sissy and dear Edo. It's been a long time coming and you two are meant to be. 📷 by me!! “We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to actually be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know that this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness”
“They aren’t even thinking about their wedding at this time,” an insider told the mag. “There are no plans to switch venues or hold a bigger wedding.”
They added, “There will come a time to rearrange, but that’s not yet.”
The news of the cancellation comes just days after the U.K. government announced the nationwide lockdown would continue for the next three weeks.