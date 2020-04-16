Princess Beatrice Cancels Wedding Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Princess Beatrice is taking the necessary steps to protect her family and friends from the coronavirus.

According to People magazine, the royal and her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have officially cancelled their wedding amid the COVID-19 outbreak and current lockdown in the U.K.

Beatrice, eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, was originally scheduled to walk down the isle on May 29 at St James’s Palace before a reception at her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s gardens at Buckingham Palace.

“They aren’t even thinking about their wedding at this time,” an insider told the mag. “There are no plans to switch venues or hold a bigger wedding.”

They added, “There will come a time to rearrange, but that’s not yet.”

The news of the cancellation comes just days after the U.K. government announced the nationwide lockdown would continue for the next three weeks.