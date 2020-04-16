Serena Williams Attempted To TikTok As Snow White And It’ll Make You Laugh Out Loud

Serena Williams: Tennis pro and TikTok star.

In her latest attempt at TikTok, the tennis superstar rocked a Snow White dress for a hilarious cooking video. But things go awry when Williams reveals the dress didn’t quite fit.

“Hello, I’m back,” Williams said from her kitchen. “I’m gonna stick this in the microwave for two minutes.”

But as she turned her back to the camera, she joked, “Speaking of backs, my dress doesn’t fit… in the back.”

Williams shared the clip on Instagram, captioning it, “Snow back.”

The star regularly gets goofy on the video sharing platform, especially since entering self-quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.