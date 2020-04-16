Dwayne Johnson’s Baby Girl Forces Him To Sing ‘You’re Welcome’ From ‘Moana’ For The ‘937th Time Today’

It either takes a wrecking ball or 1-year-old to bring the gargantuan Dwayne Johnson to his knees.

Fortunately, there are no wrecking balls insight, but “The Rock” was powerless to the demands of his little girl Tiana. Johnson, 47, is isolated at home with his family and revealed how Tiana is putting him through lap-after-lap of “You’re Welcome”.

“And for the 937th time today she wants daddy to sing along with Maui,” Johnson shared Wednesday on Instagram. Whatsmore, Tiana does not yet understand that Maui is Johnson. “She has no idea, we’re the same person.”

“I have no idea what day it is anymore, but I am sure it’s one that ends with ‘Y,'” he continued. “To all the mama and papa bears out there going through it — we understand. 24-hour parenting. Get your sleep and cocktails when you can.”

“Moana” premiered in 2016 and quickly became a fan favourite. It also saw critical success, generating two Oscar nominations, and winning one of two Grammy nominations.