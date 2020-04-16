Kesha Shares The Ultimate Quarantine Anthem While Honouring ‘Home Alone’

By Aynslee Darmon.

Photo: CPImages
Kesha is letting fans in on what she’s been up to during quarantine amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The singer shared a new track, fully inspired by her love of the iconic film “Home Alone” and being self-isolated.

“I’m setting booby traps in case you are a bad guys,” she sings in a clip shared to Twitter. “I’m reading bookies, baking cookies in my thigh highs.”

The short teaser opens with a shot of star Macaulay Culkin as Kevin before footage of Kesha dancing around her house.

“I’ve been bored at home so I made a song for you animals,” she captioned the video. “And a little video 💃🏻 It’s called ‘HOME ALONE’… dedicated to all of you sexy people hanging at home…..alone.”

She also decided the tune to Culkin himself.

