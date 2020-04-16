Quibi’s ‘Murder House Flip’ Features Makeover Of Home Where Child ‘Jaws’ Actress Was Murdered

Quibi unveiled numerous new shows in the new streaming service’s recent launch, but one in particular has raised eyebrows: “Murder House Flip”, a show that combines TV viewers’ insatiable appetite for grisly murders with their love of stunning home makeovers.

In the series, home designers Joelle Uzyel and Mikel Welch help the homeowners of some of America’s most infamous murder houses undertake renovation projects.

In the latest episode, reports TooFab, the designers tackle a home that was once owned by the parents of Judith Barsi, a child actress who appeared in “Jaws IV: The Revenge” and “Punky Brewster”. As the New York Times reported in 1988, her father, Jozsef Barsi, shot his daughter and wife, soaked their bodies in gasoline and set them on fire before shooting himself.

“When we first moved in, we didn’t know anything about the house,” says Gaby Bernal in the episode, revealing she was just 10 when her family purchased the home.

A neighbour would eventually let them know of the house’s horrific history, with Bernal discovering her room had once been Judith’s.

“I didn’t sleep last night at all. I felt like someone was watching me,” she said, sharing her belief that the home is haunted. “Stuff like that makes it very real and scary and very unsettling.”

“You can just tell there’s so much love in this house, but at the same time this house has taken an extreme toll on Gaby and her family,” Welch said in the episode.

“The way things line up with this story is really eerie,” added designer Uzyel. “There’s clearly some bad energy trapped inside this house.”

To try to lighten up the room, the designers focused on changes to the room that would allow “light and good energy in,” along with creating a new backyard space and adding new fixtures and fresh paint to the hallway.

The murder-house makeover will be revealed in the next episode.