Sam Hunt Debuts Music Video For ‘Young Once’

Sam Hunt has debuted his new music video for “Young Once”.

The video stars Sean Connery’s grandson, Dashiell Connery, and May Daniels running away so they can be together against all odds – including their parents coming to find them.

“We were young once / We were gung-ho, singing in the sun once / Backroads in the wild, on the run once / Cheap thrills, doing things in the wheat fields / We were young, we were young, we were young once / We were young once,” Hunt sings in the song.

The track appears on Hunt’s recently released album Southside, along with 11 other tunes like “Kinfolks” which is an ode to Hunt’s hometown and old friends.

While speaking with ET Canada’s Graeme O’Neil, Hunt spoke of “Kinfolks”.

“When you hear the record, you’ll hear that there are some songs that are more stripped down or more produced like ‘Kinfolks’,” he explained. “When I thought about our fan base and songs that do well in the live show, and songs that people like to hear on the radio, there are songs on the record that I think people will like.”