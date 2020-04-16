Jeffrey Tambor Addresses ‘Transparent’ Firing Following Sexual Harassment Allegations: ‘I Just Can’t Let The Day Go’

Jeffrey Tambor is breaking his silence after being from the award-winning series “Transparent”.

The actor, also known for his work in “Arrested Development”, was fired in 2018 following the numerous accusations of sexual harassment filed against him. Co-star Trace Lysette was one of his accusers.

Tambor, 75, chatted to Gilbert Gottfried on the “Colossal Show” on SiriusXM and opened up about being let go.

“Regarding, you know, how I left the show, I just want to say I never, ever, ever, ever intended to make anyone feel uncomfortable — ever. It’s just not who I am…we loved each other. We were irreverent. We were honest. We were vulnerable. We had stories that were very, very personal. We trusted one another. It was a set like no other,” he said.

Tambor added, “Of course, there were instances where my interaction with these lovely people could have been mistaken way other, way other than how I intended, and I have profoundly apologized, and I apologize now if I made anyone, anyone feel vulnerable, and I’m sorry it ended the way it did.”

But despite the firing, Tambor says he is still proud of his work on that show. The actor walked away with two Emmy Awards for his role of Maura Pfefferman.

“I’m so proud of playing Maura and part of the LGBT community, and getting that important message out,” he said. “It’s a highlight of my life, and I just can’t let the day go, and I can’t leave this studio, without saying something.”