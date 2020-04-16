Ryan Tedder Calls Releasing Non-Charity Related Music During The Pandemic ‘Tone-Deaf’

Ryan Tedder has some very strong opinions about music released during the COIVD-19 pandemic that isn’t charity related.

The OneRepublic frontman spoke with USA Today, where he was asked about the topic of releasing music during this time.

RELATED: Zac Brown Sues OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder Over ‘Nowhere Left To Go’ Song Rights

“Nobody can compete with the news cycle right now. And if you’re not doing that, you’re competing with ‘Tiger King’. We have this huge record that we wanted to drop in mid-May that we now won’t. It’s a summer song, it’s like the Beach Boys, it feels like it’s such a hit, but I’m not going to do it in the middle of a pandemic,” Tedder told the outlet.

RELATED: Ryan Tedder Dashes Dreams As He Says He Was Only Joking About Adele, Beyoncé & Chris Martin Recording A Song With OneRepublic

“We dropped a charity song two weeks ago called ‘Better Days’, and it’s a non-cheesy anthem about what it feels like now to be in this time and space we’re in. But the only way I could release it in good conscience was by donating profits to the Red Cross, because I feel weird saying, ‘Come buy my stuff, check me out.’ Meanwhile, people are sick and dying. It’s very tone-deaf. And unless you’re an artist who had a lot of momentum going into this pandemic like The Weeknd or Dua Lipa, it’s really hard to get anyone to pay attention,” he added.