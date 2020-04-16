Disney Shares Sneak Peek At ‘High School Musical’ Singalong Ahead Of Thursday’s Premiere

Disney is getting fans ready to “Bop To The Top” ahead of Thursday night’s “Disney Family Singalong”.

In a brand new 30-second clip, Kenny Ortega and the original “High School Musical” cast sing “We’re All In This Together” from their homes all across the U.S.

Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Lucas Grabeel, Monique Coleman and director Ortega will also sing some of your favourite tunes from the beloved film, with a special appearance from Troy Bolton himself, Zac Efron.

Cast members from other Disney Channel Orginal Movies like “Descendants”, “Zombies” and “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”, will also be featured in Thursday night’s special.

The singalong will also feature performances by Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Alan Menken, Elle Fanning, John Stamos, Auli’i Cravalho, Josh Gad, Donny Osmond, Amber Riley, Jordan Fisher, Derek Hough, Christina Aguilera, Erin Andrews, Josh Groban, Darren Criss, Tori Kelly and more, all from their homes.

The “Disney Family Singalong” airs Thursday night at 8 p.m.