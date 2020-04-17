Zac Efron Introduces ‘High School Musical’ Singalong, Vanessa Hudgens And Ashley Tisdale Post Bloopers

Disney got fans ready to “Bop To The Top” ahead of Thursday night’s “Disney Family Singalong”.

In a teaser 30-second clip, Kenny Ortega and most of the original “High School Musical” cast sang “We’re All In This Together” from their homes all across the U.S.

Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Lucas Grabeel, Monique Coleman and director Ortega will also sing some of your favourite tunes from the beloved film, with a special appearance from Troy Bolton himself, Zac Efron.

Hudgens and Tisdale each posted bloopers from their attempts contributing to the singalong.

Here’s some bloopers for y’all. We had so much fun filming We’re All In This Together but definitely had some technical difficulties (🙋🏼‍♀️ me) pic.twitter.com/v6iHHDg9Hi — Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) April 17, 2020

Efron introduced the cast before they sang “We’re All In This Together”.

“Hi, everyone. I hope that you’re safe and that you’re healthy and that you’re doing as well as possible during these unprecedented times,” Efron said.

“It’s my greatest pleasure to introduce a musical performance by some of my oldest friends and some new ones,” he added. “I hope that you enjoy, and remember, we are all in this together.”

this was the best thing to happen to me in a long time #DisneyFamilySingalong pic.twitter.com/Jt8wDL69el — hails (@milevenmixtape) April 17, 2020

Efron reportedly had scheduling issues with the reunion so he couldn’t perform and only was able to tape the intro. However, “HSM” fans were not happy that they waited to see him and all they got was a few seconds.

Wait y’all telling me that I WAITED all night for Zac Efron to reunite with his cast of HSM for him not to sing!?!? #DisneyFamilySingalong pic.twitter.com/budGabWunC — Caitlin (@kikabelle) April 17, 2020

they really added all these actors to make up for zac efron not wanting to sing with the hsm cast #DisneyFamilySingalong pic.twitter.com/ZLRQt6XLiy — STAY TF HOME 🗣 (@targaryened) April 17, 2020

When they told me Zac Efron was going to sing we're all in this together but then he didn't…. #DisneyFamilySingalong pic.twitter.com/9I3HvLpfOP — Emily Bochenek (@emilymbochenek) April 17, 2020

ME RAGING ON THE STREETS AFTER SEEING WHAT ZAC EFRON REALLY DID FOR THE #DisneyFamilySingalong pic.twitter.com/3Fucu2w8kg — 2000sfangirl (@2000sfangirl) April 17, 2020

Zac Efron says “we’re all in this together” but he’s never with them together #DisneyFamilySingalong pic.twitter.com/3VPhEO7gho — Hiram✌🏿 (@SmallBoiH1) April 17, 2020

Cast members from other Disney Channel Orginal Movies like “Descendants”, “Zombies” and “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”, were also featured in Thursday night’s special.

The singalong included performances by Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Elle Fanning, John Stamos, Auli’i Cravalho, Josh Gad, Donny Osmond, Amber Riley, Jordan Fisher, Derek Hough, Christina Aguilera, Erin Andrews, Josh Groban, Darren Criss and more, all from their homes.